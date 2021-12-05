BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Weekend ends dry and very warm

Highs will soar into the upper 70s to near 80.
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get more unseasonably warm than this as over the next week we will flirt with 80 more than 50.

Today will be on of those days we do flirt with the 80 degree mark. Now we first have some morning fog to contend with which is quite dense in spots. The fog will erode through the morning giving way to a mixture of sun and clouds later this afternoon. Combine the warm sun and a southerly breeze it will feel more of a spring-like day rather than a December one.

Storm chances are going up as we head back to work on Monday. Now it’s also going to be very warm as I do touch 80 for my high temperature but that will be around lunch. Once we move into the afternoon expect a cold front and line of storms to cross the area. There is a small chance we do get a stronger storm out of this but in general it just looks like a good soaking for most of the area.

Beyond Monday the temperature forecast goes crazy. If you live on the North Shore, you could be stuck in the 50s on Tuesday meanwhile south of the lake where the front stalls, you could be closer to 80. Some passing showers will be possible as well. It’s not an easy forecast to say the least.

What is more obvious in the weather pattern is that another disturbance results in a secondary high chance for rain on Wednesday followed by the warmest weather of this stretch. Multiple days in the 80s are possible late this week.

