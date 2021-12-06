BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Biden to discuss prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November jobs report, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. Biden will discuss prescription drug benefits in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss prescription drug provisions in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.

A White House official said before Biden makes his remarks, he will meet with two women with diabetes, CNN reported.

Biden’s domestic policy package was passed by the House of Representatives last month along a largely party-line vote. The roughly $2 trillion measure awaits action in the Senate.

In addition to drug costs, its proposals are targeted to benefit families in other ways, including helping them afford health care, child care and elder care, as well as tackling climate change.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
The Orleans Parish Coroner's office has revealed the identities of five people fatally shot in...
New Orleans coroner identifies 5 fatal shooting victims from past week, family names a sixth

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Accused of lying to police, Smollett takes the stand
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
Biden administration announces Olympic diplomatic boycott; China vows to respond
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
A drive-through vaccine clinic is shown in Decatur, Georgia, in this May 11 file photo. A study...
Teens recover quickly from rare post-vaccine heart inflammation, study says