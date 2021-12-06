Five-year sentence for man involved in 2019 fatal shooting of nurse on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A five-year prison sentence was imposed Monday (Dec. 6) for the man once charged with manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a nurse struck while walking on Bourbon Street.

Louis Barnes, 40, received the sentence from Criminal District Court Judge Nandi Campbell, who found the defendant guilty of negligent homicide in connection with the death of Julie Couvillon on Feb. 24, 2019. Campbell rendered her verdict on Nov. 30 after a two-day bench trial.

Barnes elected the judge trial instead of facing a jury, after Campbell previously quashed the manslaughter count brought by former Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.

Campbell’s decision was reversed by the state’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal. But the matter became moot on Oct. 20, when District Attorney Jason Williams’ office amended the charge itself to negligent homicide. Instead of facing the possibility of up to 40 years if convicted of manslaughter, Barnes faced only up to five years if found guilty of the lesser charge.

Campbell imposed that maximum sentence on the lesser count Monday, and Barnes will be credited with time served since his arrest on the day of Couvillon’s death. Campbell acquitted Barnes last week on additional charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Couvillon, a 36-year-old nurse in the Ochsner Health system, was an innocent bystander fatally shot in the neck as she walked down the 400 block of Bourbon Street at 3:13 a.m. She was shot as Barnes and a security guard struggled for control of the guard’s gun during a confrontation at a restaurant entrance facing Bourbon Street.

