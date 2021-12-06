Hangout Music Festival returning in 2022, announces artist lineup

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - After a two-year hiatus, Hangout Music Festival announces its return to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama in 2022. Organizers released the massive lineup for the festival scheduled from May 20 to May 22.

Genre-bending singer and rapper Post Malone, Australian psychedelic rock act Tame Impala and Grammy award-winning vocalist Halsey will headline the festival.

Post Malone, Tame Impala and Halsey headline Hangout Music Festival, returning to Gulf Shores, Alabama in 2022. (Source: Hangout Music Festival)

Additional headliners and highlights on the 2002 Hangout lineup include R&B and rap sensation Doja Cat, iconic Chicago pop-punk group Fall Out Boy, beloved dance music stand out ILLENIUM, Houston hip-hop artist and fashion icon Megan Thee Stallion, award-winning country vocalist Kane Brown, Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, Grammy-winning German-Russian DJ and producer Zedd, Texas-born country-pop artist Maren Morris, Grammy-nominated Los Angeles singer Phoebe Bridgers, soul singer and songwriter Leon Bridges and more.

Other acts include Louis The Child, Still Woozy, The Band CAMINO, SLANDER, Oliver Tree, Lil Yachty, Chelsea Cutler, Sublime With Rome, The Head And The Heart, Surfaces and T-Pain, among others.

The festival is known for curating a diverse group of artists across multiple genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country and more.

Beyond the music lineup, Hangout is a one-of-a-kind experiential festival featuring stage-side VIP pools, hammocks lining the beach, majestic oceanside views and plenty of activities for attendees including beach volleyball, disco skating at a full-sized roller rink, dance parties by the water and much more to be announced.

Pre-sale registration is now open at www.hangoutmusicfest.com, and general on-sale begins Monday, Dec. 13.

