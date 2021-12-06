BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

“Let’s Go Brandon” sign seen along Highway 6 road project

TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign...
TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign along Highway 6 near Valley Mills High School.(KWTX Viewer Submission)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign along Highway 6 near Valley Mills High School.

A viewer sent in a photo of the sign from Sunday night, which shows a digital message board that said “Let’s Go Brandon.”

In a statement to KWTX, TxDOT said “This sign is stationed on one of TxDOT’s SH 6 projects and belongs to the contractor. The message has been removed, and TxDOT is in communication with the contractor regarding this matter.”

According to the Associated Press, the saying started in October, when a reporter was interviewing the winner of a NASCAR race. The crowd was chanting “F--- Joe Biden,” but the reporter thought they were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon,” in support of the driver, 28-year-old Brandon Brown.

Since then, the saying has been used by those who oppose President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
The Orleans Parish Coroner's office has revealed the identities of five people fatally shot in...
New Orleans coroner identifies 5 fatal shooting victims from past week, family names a sixth

Latest News

Unlike Orleans and Jefferson Parishes, with 25-foot levees, the only thing holding back Lake...
West Shore levee project tied up in court; residents fear next big storm
Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children
Saints' Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games and Cam Jordan has been placed on the...
Cam Jordan placed on COVID list; Deonte Harris suspended
Tulane University
Off-campus Tulane student tests positive for Omicron variant
LSu finished the 2021 season 6-6.
Gillen talks LSU hiring Kelly, recruiting, and the future of the Tiger program