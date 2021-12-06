BBB Accredited Business
LSU opens as 2.5-point underdogs to Kansas State

By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers will extend their season by one game after finishing 6-6 in the regular season. LSU will play in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State.

The game will be played on Jan. 4 in Houston at 8 p.m.

Las Vegas installed the Tigers as 2.5-point underdogs. Kansas State finished the regular season with a 7-5 record.

Offensive line coach, Brad Davis, will be the interim coach for the Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

The Texas Bowl will be the second to last game of the college football season. The national championship is the only contest after the Texas Bowl.

