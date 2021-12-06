LSU ranked in AP Top 25 for first time in Mulkey era after upset of Iowa State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is now ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in two years and for the first time under head coach Kim Mulkey.

The AP ranks Mulkey’s Tigers as #24 in the country. The ranking comes after LSU upset then #14 Iowa State at home in the Maravich Center on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Iowa State has dropped one spot to #15.

The Tigers are 6-1 on the season in Mulkey’s first year with LSU.

LSU hosts Texas Southern at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Maravich Center.

The last time the Tigers were ranked in the AP Top 25 was December 2019 under former coach Nikki Fargas.

