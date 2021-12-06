BBB Accredited Business
Man shot dead Friday at Thibodaux trailer park identified

A 50-year-old man found shot to death Dec. 3 at a Thibodaux trailer park was identified as...
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 50-year-old man found fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 3) at a trailer park in Thibodaux has been identified, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday

The victim was identified as Soyica Tillman.

Sheriff Craig Webre’s office said deputies responded to reports of gunfire at the Solar Trailer Park last Friday at 12:40 a.m. Deputies found Tillman lying dead on the ground in front of a residence from a suspected gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.

