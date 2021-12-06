Nicondra: Rain in the forecast for Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a rather pleasant and warm weekend we will move into a less pleasant work week. A cold front approaches during the day on Monday, but the upper level support moving it along will not give it the push it needs to clear the area. We can expect another warm day with highs in the upper 70s and 80s and some rain to move in with the front. A few thunderstorms are possible with the heat in place before rain develops. Tuesday is a tricky temperature forecast as the front looks to stall near the coast. Heavy cloud cover and a few more showers coupled with some cooler air pushing south would keep things chilly with lows int 50s and highs only in the 60s, but Wednesday expect a quick rebound as the southern airmass slips north once again. Rain chances will increase Wednesday as well with 60 to 70 percent coverage.

