People of Jewish and Catholic faith come together on the last evening of Chanukah

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A celebration of the lighting of the menorah brought together not only those of Jewish faith but also practicing Catholics under one roof for Chanukah at the St. Louis Cathedral.

“It’s just exciting for us to be together again to celebrate this festival,” said Father Buddy Noel.

“So this is a time where we need to underscore the importance of moralism, knowing that this is a community made up of faiths,” says Rabbi Emeritus Ed Cohn.

Rabbi Emeritus Ed Cohn and Father Buddy Noel say through the years, this had grown to be a beautiful reunion across religions, fostering deeper relationships and understandings across faiths in the community.

“I’m just excited we’re all here together and brothers and sisters reunited we’re always stronger when we’re united. We share so much together as Jews and Catholics and we celebrate,” said Father Buddy Noel.

“People can come to fear what they don’t understand and this is a way to reach out and understand each other and share Jewish songs and the joy,” Rabbi Emeritus Ed Cohn replied.

Honoring and embracing both Judaism and Catholicism in their families, Mary Ann Theriot and long-time friend Ann Kiefer say their lives and families are richer because of this, especially around the holidays.

“My husband loved doing the Christmas tree because he never had one until he met me,” says Ann Kiefer.

“Particularly at this time in the world with the pandemic, the wars everywhere, the most important thing we do is understand each other, speak to each other, and understand each other’s religion,” Mary Ann Theriot replied.

Joining together during this festival of lights is an opportunity for all to lift each other’s spirits.

