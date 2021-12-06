Saints open as 6-point favorites over the Jets
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite owning a 5-game losing streak, the Saints are favored by six points over the also struggling Jets.
The Saints sport a 5-7 record right now, New York even worse, 3-9.
The Saints are 5-7 against the spread. The Black and Gold haven’t covered in the last three contest.
The Jets are 3-9 against the spread in 2021. At home against the number, New York is 2-4.
Saints and Jets kickoff this Sunday at 12 p.m.
