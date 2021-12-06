BBB Accredited Business
Seven additional COVID-19 cases reported on cruise ship; LDH reports one probable case of Omicron

FILE - People pause to look at Norwegian Cruise Line's ship, Norwegian Breakaway, on the Hudson...
FILE - People pause to look at Norwegian Cruise Line's ship, Norwegian Breakaway, on the Hudson River, in New York, on May 8, 2013. Ten people aboard the cruise ship, approaching New Orleans, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday night, Dec. 4, 2021. The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 and is due to return this weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release. Over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(Richard Drew | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Seven additional COVID-19 cases have been identified on a Norwegian Cruise Lines cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans today. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases identified among the passengers and crew members to 17 reported by the Louisiana Department of Health.

This includes 1 probable case of Omicron which has been identified among the crew. This case is among the 10 cases that had been previously reported. The crew member is not a Louisiana resident and did not leave the ship.

Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans are aware and working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to implement existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line.

