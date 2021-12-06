St. Charles Catholic wins Division III crown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Charles Catholic Comets won the Division III title, and it came in quite dramatic fashion.

Lafayette Christian Academy won four state titles in a row, but the Comets denied the Knights a fifth. An errant snap over the head of the LCA punter resulted in a Kyle Cannon recovery in the end zone for a touchdown.

Cannon’s score delivered an SCC victory, 32-27. It’s the Comets second state title in football.

Wayne Stein also grabbed his first state title as the head coach of SCC. He was hired this offseason, replacing legend Frank Monica.

