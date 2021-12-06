Three-alarm fire raging at Algiers apartment complex

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire raged early Monday (Dec. 6) at the Cypress Run Apartments complex in Algiers.

Occupants smelled smoke around 4:40 a.m. and began evacuating the first involved three-story building before New Orleans Fire Department crews arrived on scene, resident Kiesha Williams told WVUE-Fox 8. Firefighters arrived and began calling for reinforcements quickly to contain the blaze, sounding a second alarm at approximately 5:03 a.m. and a third alarm at 5:33 a.m.

The Cypress Run Apartments are located at 6101 Tullis Dr.

“These buildings are very old,” said Williams, who has rented at the complex for about two years. “Things seem to always catch on fire here, because everything is messed up and old.”

