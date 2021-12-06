BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Rain chance today with a cold front

Rain and storms are possible along this front later this afternoon.
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front will finally arrive and provide some relief from the unseasonably warm conditions as of late but not before we get one more 80 degree day out of it.

Expect temperatures to quickly rise on your Monday as we wait on a cold front which is set to arrive later this afternoon. Highs will get to right around 80 before showers and storms increase across the area just after the lunch hour. Expect a quick drop in temperatures as the front passes your location so half of today will be quite warm with the other half, breezy and cool. There is a small chance for a strong storm but the threat for severe weather looks low.

This front does indeed make it to the coast before stalling out. That means we will get into the cooler air for at least a period of time going into Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect jacket weather for a brief period as clouds and even some showers linger in the forecast. A secondary boundary swings through Wednesday morning bringing our next best rain chance before we settle back down come late week.

As the weather settles down we also return to the very warm conditions. I think multiple days in the 80′s could be on the way by Thursday into the upcoming weekend. There does look to be another front on the horizon late Saturday though.

