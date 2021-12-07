BBB Accredited Business
21-year-old killed outside Ace Hotel identified

21-year-old Alton Williams was shot and killed in front of the Ace Hotel, NOPD confirms.
21-year-old Alton Williams was shot and killed in front of the Ace Hotel, NOPD confirms.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have identified a 21-year-old man who was shot in killed outside of the Ace Hotel on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight. First responders say an argument happened between the suspect and the victim.

Alton Williams, 21, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared deceased at a hospital.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, has not been taken into custody at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

