21-year-old killed outside Ace Hotel identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have identified a 21-year-old man who was shot in killed outside of the Ace Hotel on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight. First responders say an argument happened between the suspect and the victim.

Alton Williams, 21, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared deceased at a hospital.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, has not been taken into custody at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

