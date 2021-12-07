BBB Accredited Business
Alexandria police searching for missing 13-year-old

Ja’Kayla Hall
Ja’Kayla Hall(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your help locating Ja’Kayla Hall, 13.

APD said she is 5′ 2″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has been missing for one day and was last seen in the area of Kelly Street and Loblolly Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 318-449-5099.

