BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in North Carolina

Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.
Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce who authorities said was abducted from Climax, N.C., on Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that Ava is a 1-year-old girl, about 3-foot-8 tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants. Ava also has a birthmark on right side of her abdomen.

She was allegedly abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34, who is 5-foot-4 tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has sores on her face.

It is not known where Parson was heading.

If anyone has information about Ava’s disappearance, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
St. Martinville city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, 54, was booked with domestic...
St. Martinville city councilman booked with domestic violence incident at Caesars Superdome
Families mourn two teens gunned down on Thanksgiving.
‘It all got taken away:’ Two teens killed on Thanksgiving mourned by families

Latest News

FILE - Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday,...
Drake withdraws 2 Grammy nominations from final ballot
Drake withdrew his Grammy nominations from consideration.
Hollywood Minute: Drake withdraws nominations from Grammys
FILE - Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, speaks with members of the...
Pence’s former top aide cooperating with Jan. 6 panel
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Smollett back on stand after calling hoax claim ‘100% false’