1 dead after argument between brothers ends in gunfire in Chalmette

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - An argument between two brothers in Chalmette ended in a deadly shooting, deputies say.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Mon., Dec. 6 around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Plaza Drive.

Sheriff James Pohlmann says deputies arrived and found one man on the ground with gunshot wounds to his chest and left arm. The victim’s brother reportedly told deputies he was responsible for shooting his brother.

Pohlmann says the shooting was an isolated incident between the brothers and no one else was injured.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

