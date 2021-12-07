Bruce: 2 seasons in 5 days-Temps all over the place

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today will feel more like early winter as highs hit the lower 60s with cool and damp conditions A few spotty light showers or sprinkle will occur on and off through the day. By tomorrow the warm-up will begin with a little rain mainly in the morning hours. Temperatures will inch towards 70 degrees.

By Thursday the feel of late spring arrives with highs around 80. It could be near record heat by Friday and Saturday. Yet another cold front arrives by Saturday night. Strong storms may be possible ahead of the front late in the day Saturday.

Bruce: More up and down temp swings over the next week. Keep the shorts, sweaters and coats nearby. It is going to be a wild ride. Take a look as we head into late week and next week. pic.twitter.com/aodDAUz3jy — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 7, 2021

A chilly breeze takes over Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Keep the shorts, sweater, and coats nearby as we head through the week and into this weekend. You will need them all.

