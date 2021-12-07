Bruce: 2 seasons in 5 days-Temps all over the place

BBB Accredited Business
2 seasons in 5 days-Temps all over the place

2 Seasons in 5 days
2 Seasons in 5 days(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today will feel more like early winter as highs hit the lower 60s with cool and damp conditions A few spotty light showers or sprinkle will occur on and off through the day. By tomorrow the warm-up will begin with a little rain mainly in the morning hours. Temperatures will inch towards 70 degrees.

By Thursday the feel of late spring arrives with highs around 80. It could be near record heat by Friday and Saturday. Yet another cold front arrives by Saturday night. Strong storms may be possible ahead of the front late in the day Saturday.

A chilly breeze takes over Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Keep the shorts, sweater, and coats nearby as we head through the week and into this weekend. You will need them all.

