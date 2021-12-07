Deputies investigating St. Bernard shooting

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - At about 6:30 p.m., St. Bernard deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Plaza Drive and St. Bernard Highway in Chalmette.

A man with a gunshot injury was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say another man who remained on the scene is the suspected shooter.

Right now he’s being interviewed.

This is a developing story.

