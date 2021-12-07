Deputies investigating St. Bernard shooting
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - At about 6:30 p.m., St. Bernard deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Plaza Drive and St. Bernard Highway in Chalmette.
A man with a gunshot injury was taken to the hospital.
Deputies say another man who remained on the scene is the suspected shooter.
Right now he’s being interviewed.
This is a developing story.
