Deputies investigating St. Bernard shooting

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - At about 6:30 p.m., St. Bernard deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Plaza Drive and St. Bernard Highway in Chalmette.

A man with a gunshot injury was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say another man who remained on the scene is the suspected shooter.

Right now he’s being interviewed.

This is a developing story.

