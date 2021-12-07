Flash of severe weather rocks Northshore area

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - The severe weather that swept across much of the Northshore made some residents very nervous.

The storms did cause some power outages for a short time and isolated downed trees.

Tangipahoa Parish leaders say those were cleared quickly.

While there were no major reports of damage or injury, residents in Ponchatoula say the strong winds and rain came on quick and fast, estimating some winds reaching 60 miles an hour.

“You could see the sheets of rain coming in sideways off the houses and even a piece of debris that flew off of someone’s house,” said Ponchatoula resident Frank Giaratano. “So I knew when you see debris, it could be a tornado. So it was kinda frightening.”

Parish residents in Pumpkin Center, Hammond, and Natalbany reported outages; as did residents in the Kentwood and Roseland areas further north.

