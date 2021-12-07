Former LSU defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey goes into College Football Hall of Fame

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU will add its 10th player to the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday as Glenn Dorsey - the most decorated defensive player in school history - will officially be enshrined during the 63rd annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner in Las Vegas.

This year’s NFF Awards Dinner will honor both the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes. Last year’s event was postponed due to Covid-19.

Dorsey, a native of Gonzales, Louisiana, and other members of the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class will take part in a press conference that will streamed at 11 a.m. CT Tuesday on ESPN3. The NFF Awards Dinner starts at 9 p.m. CT tomorrow and can be seen on ESPN3.

A two-time First Team All-American, Dorsey earned unanimous honors in 2007 after leading LSU to a win over Ohio State in the BCS National Championship Game. During his stellar senior campaign, he won the Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi and Lott IMPACT trophies, becoming the first player in Tigers history to receive any of those awards.

A team captain in 2007, Dorsey guided LSU to the conference title while earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors and being named a finalist for the Bednarik Award. The two-time First Team All-SEC selection was the leader of one of the most successful four-year periods in LSU history, helping the Tigers to a 43-9 overall record during his career.

A five-time SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, Dorsey also guided LSU to the 2005 SEC West Division title and three other bowl games, including back-to-back wins in the 2005 Peach Bowl and 2007 Sugar Bowl. The anchor of a defense that rated No. 3 nationally in yards allowed in both his junior and senior seasons, he led the Tigers to top 10 final rankings in 2005 (No. 5), 2006 (No. 3) and 2007 (No. 1).

Dorsey accumulated 179 total tackles, including 27 for loss and 13 sacks, while playing in 52 games for LSU, including 27 straight starts to end his career in Baton Rouge. He was honored as a member of the SEC Football Legends Class in 2017.

Dorsey, who opted to return to LSU for his senior season despite being projected as a first-round NFL Draft pick as a junior, became the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He played five seasons with the Chiefs (2008-12) and four with the San Francisco 49ers (2013-16).

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.