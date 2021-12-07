Hogs for the Cause returning to New Orleans in 2022, announces music lineup

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - Hogs for the Cause, the popular barbecue and music festival, will return to Orleans Parish 2022. The festival heads back to the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds on April 1-2, organizers announced Tuesday.

Organizers also released the music lineup for the 2022 event, including headliners acclaimed Americana artist Shakey Graves and multiple Grammy Award-winner Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers.

More than 20 renowned acts from across the country, along with more than ninety BBQ teams, will come together over the two-day event to raise funds for families battling pediatric cancer.

Other acts set to perform include Galactic featuring Luther Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars, Yonder Mountain String Band, James McMurtry and Allison Russell.

“A record-breaking 2021 festival gave us the confidence to go even bigger in 2022,” said Becker Hall, co-founder and chief executive officer of Hogs for the Cause.

In June, the charity barbecue cook-off moved to the Plaquemines Parish Government Facility in Belle Chasse while the UNO Lakefront Arena operated as a COVID testing site. The 2021 event raised nearly $3 million dollars, organizers said.

“Our 2022 capacity will be limited from our typical levels, but the move back to UNO has allowed us to actually lower our ticket prices from our 2021 event,” co-founder Rene Louapre said in a release.

Here’s the complete music lineup for the 14th annual event:

· Shakey Graves

· Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers

· Galactic with special guest Luther Dickinson and more.

· Yonder Mountain String Band

· James McMurtry

· Neal Francis

· Flatland Cavalry

· Allison Russell

· Mike and The Moonpies

· The Iceman Special

· Joshua Ray Walker

· Michot Melody Makers

· Buffalo Nichols

· Silver Synthetic

· Glen David Andrews

· New Orleans Suspects

· Eddie 9V

· The Pink Stones

· Jank Setup

· People Museum

Organizers say a very limited number of specially-priced “Early Bird” tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, December 7 at 9 a.m. CST on HogsFest.org.

