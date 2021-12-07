La. Supreme Court debates mandatory vaccinations for hospital employees

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Supreme Court heard arguments for and against mandatory vaccinations for hospital employees.

An attorney for dozens of employees says Louisiana hospitals don’t have the right to force vaccinations, but the hospital’s attorney said as private employers, they do.

Attorneys of employees who refuse to be vaccinated gathered outside of the courthouse Tuesday, minutes after a lawsuit challenging mandatory vaccinations was heard.

“I think they came in with some understanding as to where they thought they landed on the issue and they’re probably not completely comfortable with it yet, it’s a hard issue,” said employee attorney Jimmy Faircloth, who argued that a private employer can’t prevail over the privacy rights of its employees.

James Gibson, the attorney for Ochsner disagreed, saying his client is trying to protect patients.

“I’m not going to comment. We made our argument to the court and it’s in their hands,” said Gibson as he was leaving court.

The supreme court heard the case after several lower courts refused to back off of hospital mandates in Lafayette and Shreveport, telling employees they had to get the coronavirus vaccine after it got FDA approval.

“If there was a state law that prohibited private companies from requiring vaccines that would be one thing but there isn’t. One of the issues before the court was whether or not any of the employees affected by the vaccine mandate still work for the Lafayette Hospital,” said Tulane Law professor Joel Friedman.

Faircloth says 34 of the initial 49 plaintiffs have received exemptions and 10 are no longer employed.

“What makes the case stay ripe is these exemptions are subject to be recalled anytime by their employer, so they’re not guaranteed by any enforceable obligation,” said Faircloth.

Faircloth also wants to see the supreme court block any future vaccinations or boosters.

“The Louisiana Supreme Court has recognized the affirmative right to refuse medical treatment and this court has the authority to overturn the decision. I don’t think they want to but I think they would like to find some way to put some guard rails on it,” said Faircloth.

Friedman says that appears to be a long shot.

“You don’t have a generalized right of privacy against a private company. It doesn’t exist,” said Friedman.

Hospital attorneys argued that if you don’t like the vaccine mandate you are free to go work somewhere else, which many already have.

The seven Supreme Court justices took the matter under advisement. They have given all sides 10 more days to file briefs on the legal issues raised by the mandatory vaccination policy

