NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down near Covington

By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Covington during a flash of severe weather on Monday.

The estimated peak winds were 75 mph.

More: Flash of severe weather rocks Northshore area

The severe weather broke out after lunchtime and extended until the early evening hours. Storms rolled through quickly but spawned several tornado watches and warnings. Thousands were briefly without power.

