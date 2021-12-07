NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down near Covington

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Covington during a flash of severe weather on Monday.

The estimated peak winds were 75 mph.

NWS Storm Survey found damage consistent with an EF-0 tornado in St. Tammany Parish near Covington/Abita Springs. Estimated peak winds were 75mph. This tornado occurred during yesterday's (December 6) severe weather. #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/g9nmu2hHTz — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 7, 2021

The severe weather broke out after lunchtime and extended until the early evening hours. Storms rolled through quickly but spawned several tornado watches and warnings. Thousands were briefly without power.

