Temperature rollercoaster into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front will make for a seasonably cool day on Tuesday. Lots of clouds and some spotty rain will be possible. By Wednesday the warm-up will begin with a little rain mainly in the morning hours. Temperatures will inch towards 70 degrees.

By Thursday winter heat returns with highs around 80. It could be near record heat by Friday and Saturday. Yet another cold front arrives by Saturday night. Strong storms may be possible ahead of the front late in the day Saturday.

A chilly breeze takes over Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.