Two carjacked by group of suspects at City Park in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were reportedly carjacked at City Park in New Orleans, according to police.

NOPD says a man and a woman were sitting in their vehicle around 3:27 a.m. on Dreyfous Drive when five people ran up and demanded they get out.

The victims complied and the suspects fled, NOPD says.

Violent crime across New Orleans is up 11%. Chief Shaun Ferguson says carjackings, like the one that unfolded in City Park overnight, are the most concerning.

