Two men shot, robbed after crash before NOPD could arrive

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were shot and robbed in New Orleans while waiting for police to respond to a crash.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the two men were involved in a crash just before 10 p.m. on Mon., Dec. 6. on the S. Claiborne Avenue Overpass.

While waiting for police to arrive, three suspects reportedly approached them and robbed them of their cell phone and cash.

“Obviously, the suspects were just looking for victims,” says Rafael Goyeneche.

The two victims were grazed by bullets.

“Not only did they rob them of their cell phones and cash, but they fired a firearm and wounded two people,” says Goyeneche.

The suspects fled. The investigation is ongoing.

