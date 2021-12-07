BBB Accredited Business
Winter heat returns late week

Sharply colder this weekend
By David Bernard
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wednesday will start with some morning rain but turning drier with peaks of sun by afternoon. Temperatures will inch towards 70 degrees.

By Thursday, winter heat returns with highs around 80. It could be near-record heat by Friday as temperatures soar into the lower 80s. Little if any rain is expected Thursday or Friday.

Yet another cold front arrives by Saturday. Strong storms may be possible ahead of the front during the day. Temperatures will drop quickly by the evening hours.

A chilly breeze takes over Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Next week looks dry and mild with cool mornings.

