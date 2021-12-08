BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

13 additional probable cases of Omicron reported in Louisiana

By LDH
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting 13 additional probable cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The probable cases involve 9 individuals in Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area), 2 individuals in Region 2 (Baton Rouge area), and 2 individuals in Region 7 (Northwest).

One of the cases involves an individual in Region 4 (Acadiana area) who traveled internationally. This individual did not require hospitalization.

This brings the total number of Omicron cases in our state to 17 – 16 probable and 1 confirmed. The first confirmed Omicron case in Louisiana was identified on Dec. 3.

“These new cases of Omicron should serve as a reminder of the ongoing threat of COVID especially as we get ready to gather for the holidays,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is get vaccinated and get the booster.”

The CDC and LDH recommend everyone 5 years of age and older get vaccinated and that everyone 18 years of age and older get a booster if eligible. The CDC also recommends wearing a mask in certain settings.

On Nov. 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified a new variant, B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern and has named it Omicron. This new variant was first reported to the WHO by government officials in South Africa. Since that time, it has been detected in 50 countries and more than 19 states.

Information is still emerging, but Omicron includes multiple mutations across the SARS-CoV-2 genome. There is concern this new variant may be more transmissible than previous strains and that Omicron may carry an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern. We expect to learn more about Omicron in the coming days.

LDH has established a network of laboratories to conduct genomic sequencing on positive SARS-CoV-2 specimens in order to track circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including newly emerging variants such as Omicron. Epidemiologists, laboratorians and researchers will continue to closely monitor these data in order to continue to identify Omicron cases in Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 LDH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
St. Martinville city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, 54, was booked with domestic...
St. Martinville city councilman booked with domestic violence incident at Caesars Superdome

Latest News

Richard Washington shot to death in his backyard around 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2021 in New...
Reward offered for information in Wing Taxi owner’s death
.
NOPD Sergeant resigns after Zurik investigation
NASA future and Ida repairs
NASA future and Ida repairs
NASA’s top dog took a look at some of the extensive damage which Hurricane Ida did to Michoud...
Artemis Moon mission back underway after Hurricane Ida
Michael Woulfe, 51, of Destrehan, was shot after an argument broke out following a traffic...
Suspect shot after Ormond Estates traffic argument likely the aggressor, sheriff says