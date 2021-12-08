Airline Highway closed in LaPlace for possibly fatal accident involving 18-wheeler, sheriff says

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - Airline Highway was closed in both directions Wednesday morning (Dec. 8), as authorities worked to investigate and clear a possibly fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler and a car, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on U.S. 61 (Airline Highway) at Windsor Street, near the River Forest subdivision, Tregre said.

The two-vehicle wreck under foggy conditions caused serious injuries to one occupant, who appeared unlikely to survive, Tregre said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

