Bruce: Mother nature mood swings as temps rise and fall by 25° next 5 days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More big temperature swings on the way this week into the weekend. First, the fog is thick during the morning hours causing advisories. The fog has lifted this morning but will likely re develop later tonight. depending on the warm front moving north, I am cautiously optimistic it will not be as thick. Today expect mostly cloudy conditions as by afternoon we may see a peek or 2 of sun. . Warm, moist air is streaming north across the region and interacting with water temperatures cooled by our last cold front.

Bruce: Mother nature mood swing. Temps will range from up and down into the weekend nearly 25° from warm to cold. Stay tuned as we go from shorts to sweaters this weekend. pic.twitter.com/hEqtmBK5GV — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 8, 2021

A warm front will surge north bringing temps back to the low 80s Thursday and Friday, until a stronger front arrives Saturday. We may see a strong storm or two mid morning Saturday as the front pushes through.

On Saturday, the next cold front will push through, allowing colder and drier conditions to return to the region. temps will start in the 70s Saturday morning and drop through the 50s late in the day.

