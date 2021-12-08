Fatal crash in New Orleans East, numerous flight delays amid dense morning fog

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person died and two others were injured Wednesday (Dec. 8) in an early morning traffic crash under densely foggy conditions on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East.

The limited visibility within the fog also was causing the cancelation or delays of dozens of flights at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, and hazardous conditions on the Causeway Bridge crossing Lake Pontchartrain.

New Orleans police said the fatal crash occurred on westbound I-10 near Crowder Boulevard at about 2:45 a.m., and involved a pile-up of four vehicles with six occupants.

The NOPD said a Dodge Charger with three occupants struck an 18-wheeler as both were traveling westbound. The Charger spun out of control, striking both a Volkswagen Jetta and a Chevrolet Malibu. The man driving the Jetta was killed at the scene, and the men driving the Charger and the Malibu were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS. They were listed in stable condition upon transport, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The identity and age of the Jetta driver killed in the wreck have not been disclosed.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Read Boulevard for a time, but police reported all lanes were re-opened at Crowder Boulevard at 5:26 a.m.

Dozens of flight delays and cancelations were posted on the New Orleans airport’s website. Passengers are encouraged to check flight status with the airport or individual airlines to stay informed of weather delays.

Causeway Police said at 5:25 a.m. they were enacting rolling fog convoys on the southbound side of the bridge to control the speed of traffic inbound from the Northshore. Speeds were reduced to 45 mph because of the limited visibility crossing Lake Pontchartrain.

“Police may determine various speeds that coincide with visibility on the bridge,” the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission said in a statement.

The first southbound rolling fog convoy ended at 5:36 a.m. At 5:47 a.m., Causeway officials announced only the right lane is open on the northbound side of the bridge, with the speed limit reduced to 45 mph.

