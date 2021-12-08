BBB Accredited Business
Lines grow at MSY as delays, cancelations persist due to fog, instrument outage

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Flights at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have been diverted, delayed, and canceled late Tuesday into early Wednesday due to foggy weather and an ongoing construction project.

Airport officials say the Instrument Landing System, or ILS, a piece of landing equipment, is unavailable due to a “critical airfield construction project.” The ILS is a radio navigation system that provides short-range guidance to aircraft to allow them to approach a runway at night or in bad weather.

Even if it were available, however, officials say the dense fog and low visibility made for poor flying conditions.

Dense fog was playing havoc with New Orleans-area motorists and air travelers early Wednesday...
Dense fog was playing havoc with New Orleans-area motorists and air travelers early Wednesday (Dec. 8).(WVUE-Fox 8)

The fog and the ILS outage caused cancellations inbound and outbound for some Southwest, Delta, United, and American flights. The lack of planes landing at MSY caused problems for scheduled takeoffs.

“It gets even more complicated for the airline because the plane has to be in other locations at specific times, so if that gets disrupted it disrupts a lot more than just New Orleans,” an aviation expert told FOX 8.

Travelers grew frustrated trying to figure out other options. Some flights were diverted to Houston and Gulfport, leaving passengers without their vehicles stranded hundreds of miles away, forced to find rides back to New Orleans.

Anyone with flights scheduled should check directly with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information. See the current flight status at MSY.

As of noon, several flights were back on schedule, but some remained canceled or delayed. Lines began to grow and wrap around the upper level.

Check-in lines wrapped around the upper level at MSY after several delays and cancelations due...
Check-in lines wrapped around the upper level at MSY after several delays and cancelations due to dense fog on Dec. 8.(WVUE)

The ILS outage is “not an uncommon problem” according to one air traffic controller who spoke to FOX 8.

An aviation expert says the ILS is “critical.”

There are three categories of ILS. Smaller aircraft are generally equipped to fly only a Category 1 ILS. Category 3 means zero visibility. Pilots and aircraft have to be specially certified to land in zero visibility.

“Not all airlines do that,” he said. “Landing is a challenge in this fog, but taxiing the airplane from the runway to the gate is probably even more challenging. In light-medium fog, it’s no issue. But with it this thick, it creates complications.”

