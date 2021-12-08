BBB Accredited Business
Former Saints player attacked inmate over socks before in-custody death, records show

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New court documents obtained by FOX 8 say former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster attacked another inmate before dying in police custody.

Foster was arrested on Dec. 5 in Pickens County, Alabama on suspicion of simple assault and third-degree robbery.

The same day, court documents allege Foster attacked another inmate in his sleep.

“[The victim] was asleep and Foster stood over him attempting to steal his socks before repeatedly striking [the victim] to the chest, rib cage, and abdomen area,” the records say.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates dueing an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates dueing an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Oct.13, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass. Foster died in police custody in Pickens County, Alabama on Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)(Stephan Savoia | AP)

The man suffered multiple bone bruises and swelling in his chest as a result of Foster’s attack, officials say. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama

It remains unclear what happened to the former Saints player between the time of the alleged attack and the time of his death, the next day, at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama.

