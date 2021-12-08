BBB Accredited Business
How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates

By CNN
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - The holiday season is in full swing and with many people doing most of their shopping online this December, experts warn “porch pirates” are busy this time of year.

“People are just grabbing anything. So, sometimes you might just have socks coming. I think, ‘Why would somebody steal that?’ They’re not stealing socks. They’re stealing whatever is in that package,” Douglas Parisi with SafeDefend said.

A survery from the National Retail Federation finds consumers have a strong preference for online shopping.

Parisi says there are five ways to help ensure packages on your doorstep do not get stolen.

“There’s a lot of things that we can do to be proactive that don’t cost a lot of money,” he said.

You should keep packages out of sight and also update delivery instructions to choose a drop-off location other than the front porch.

You can also have your packages delivered to a neighbor’s house if they will be home or to work.

Parisi also suggests putting up a sign.

”When they walk up there and all of a sudden they see a sign that says ‘smile on camera,’ even if you don’t have a camera, they’re still going to pause and probably walk the other way,” he said.

Also, be sure to track your packages and turn on delivery notifications.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

