Loranger woman Killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

(Associated Press | AP Images)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LORANGER, La. (WVUE) -This morning, shortly after 7:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 445 near Chemekette Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Sandy Prevost of Loranger, Louisiana.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Honda Accord was southbound on LA Hwy 445. At the same time, a 2016 Peterbilt 367 was northbound on LA Hwy 445. The third vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe was southbound on LA 445 behind the Honda. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Honda traveled into the northbound lane and impacted the front left side of the Peterbilt. After impact with the Honda, the Peterbilt traveled into the southbound lane and impacted the front of the Chevrolet. Both the Peterbilt and the Chevrolet then traveled off of the roadway.

Sandy Prevost was the driver of the Chevrolet and was properly restrained. She sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. A teen passenger in the Chevrolet was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries. The teen passenger was transported to a local area hospital. The drivers of the Honda and the Peterbilt were properly restrained and were not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from all drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

