Mark Ingram joins Cam Jordan on Saints COVID list ahead of Jets game

By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been placed on the COVID list, Jeff Duncan reports.

Ingram will join defensive end Cam Jordan as the second person this week to test positive. Jordan’s COVID-positive status was announced on Monday.

According to Duncan, Ingram is vaccinated and could return if he has no symptoms and two negative tests.

The Saints will also be without wideout Deonte Harris, who currently has the most receiving yards on the team.

Ingram, a Saints 2011 first-round pick, arrived back in New Orleans in a midseason trade with the Houston Texans. He’s currently second on the team with 233 rushing yards.

