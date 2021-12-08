BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Fog and rain around for the middle of the week

Temperatures will be hindered once again by clouds and fog, but a big warm up for the end of...
Temperatures will be hindered once again by clouds and fog, but a big warm up for the end of the week ahead of the next cold front.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly cloudy and very foggy conditions are across the region to start the day. Warm, moist air is streaming north across the region and interacting with water temperatures cooled by our last cold front.

Dense fog will linger through mid-morning. The fog will be very slow to lift, even with quite a bit of cloud cover and some showers and storms developing through the day.

A stationary front sits across the region and will be a focus for the rain through the week, until a stronger front pushes in Saturday. Expect warm temperatures with highs in the upper 70s near 80.

On Saturday, the next cold front will push through, allowing colder and drier conditions to return to the region.

