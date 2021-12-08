BBB Accredited Business
NOPD Sergeant resigns after Zurik investigation

By Lee Zurik
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The subject of FOX 8′s “Attention to the Details” investigation has retired from the New Orleans Police Department.

Sources say Seargent Todd Morrell submitted his retirement papers last week. His last day on the job was Mon., Nov. 29.

Our investigations showed the NOPD paid Morrell for duty and detail work while he was racing cars.

ATTENTION TO THE DETAILS

NOPD Sergeant caught on video at home while assigned detail

NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car

Police officers claiming to work two jobs at the same time

Our undercover surveillance also showed him at home for most of one day while he was supposed to be working a detail shift at the fairgrounds.

Morrell has been an officer for nearly 33 years. He was the commander of the NOPD’s bomb squad.

Three other NOPD officers have been suspended from doing detail work.

Many of the 26 already suspended have been allowed to start working details again as the NOPD’s investigation continues.

