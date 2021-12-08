Pelicans recall Hayes and Murphy III from G-League ahead of tonight’s game with Denver at home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans are recalling center Jaxson Hayes and rookie wing player Trey Murphy III ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup at home with the Denver Nuggets.

Both players, who are trying to fight their way into regular rotation for the Pelicans, had strong showings in the 109-107 win for Birmingham Squadron over Mexico City at Legacy Arena in Alabama.

In Tuesday night’s win over the Mexico City Capitanes, Hayes led the Squadron with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. Murphy III tallied 18 points and seven rebounds, while two-way player Jose Alvarado notched 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Alvarado will join Hayes and Murphy III as the Pelicans are transferring him to New Orleans for tonight’s game with Denver as well.

Hayes had fallen completely out of the Pelicans’ rotation as of late in favor of Willy Hernangomez, who has played well with the bench unit. There’s hope that Hayes can crack into the rotation soon, providing much-needed depth in the frontcourt that has been led by Jonas Valančiūnas, who is averaging 18.5 ppg and 12 rebs in an increased role in the absence of injured franchise star Zion Williamson. Hayes is averaging 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 12.2 minutes per game.

In recent games, Murphy III has been appearing in the rotation earlier with a slight minutes increase. His addition into heavier rotation could provide more defense and long-range shooting for the Pelicans, who are searching for depth in all areas. Murphy III is averaging 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 25 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

Though the Pelicans have shown signs of life recently by going 5-5 in their last 10 games, they have yet to show an ability to get back-to-back wins. Coach Willie Green and staff are trying to find consistency from a roster that is still without their franchise star.

Now back from injury, forward Brandon Ingram looks to have returned close to All-Star form. Ingram scored 40 points in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Rockets, a team currently on a 6-game winning streak.

