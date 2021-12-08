Popular immersive Van Gogh experience coming to New Orleans in 2022

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - The stunning, immersive virtual art experience featuring the works of Vincent Van Gogh will head to New Orleans next spring.

A 360-degree, large-scale digital art experience, called “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” will debut in April 2022. New Orleans is one of the cities on the waitlist for the popular immersive exhibit after successful launches in Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Boston.

Fans of the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” might remember a similar Van Gogh virtual experience featured in one of its episodes.

Popular immersive Van Gogh experience coming to New Orleans; Source: Exhibition Hub and Fever (Source: Exhibition Hub and Fever)

While an exact opening date or location for the event hasn’t been announced, tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Ticket prices start from $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children.

According to the website, the 20,000-square-foot light and sound exhibit will feature two-story projections of Van Gogh’s works, offering 360-degree views of one of the most well-known artists in history.

Visitors will step into more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings and paintings through the use of floor-to-ceiling digital projections utilizing video mapping technology. The exhibition also includes a one-of-a-kind VR experience in a separate gallery.

This multi-sensory experience guides the viewer through a ten-minute journey on “a day in the life of the artist,” providing a chance to discover the inspiration behind some of Van Gogh’s most beloved and iconic works, including “Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles” and “Starry Night Over The Rhone River.”

For details about tickets and to join the waitlist for the event, visit the website, https://vangoghexpo.com/new-orleans.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.