Reward offered for identity, arrest of driver accused of killing bicyclist in 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys for the family of Reagan Gurney, who was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding his bicycle in the 7th Ward, have offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Gurney was struck near the corner of Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue on Fri., Oct. 8 around 9:17 p.m.

A silver sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima or Maxima, ran over Gurney while he was on his bicycle, and fled down Elysian Fields towards Lake Pontchartrain. Surveillance video captured the moment Gurney was struck.

The family of Reagan Gurney has retained an attorney to help track down the driver responsible for killing him while he was riding his bicycle. (WVUE)

Reagan was transported to a hospital where he remained on life support for nearly two weeks before succumbing to his injuries. Gurney died on Oct. 20.

FOX 8 caught up with Gurney’s mother as she was cleaning out his storage unit.

“Accidents are accidents, but just to keep going and not hesitating when you hit a person and leave them there like a bag of trash,” she said.

The driver remains at large. The car in question is expected to have minimal to moderate damage to its front-end, which may or may not have been repaired.

The family has retained an attorney to help track down the driver.

“Since the driver will not voluntarily surrender to NOPD, we are incentivizing anyone with information about who killed Reagan Gurney with a $10,000 reward,” Charlie Thomas, a partner with Huber Thomas & Marcelle law firm, said in a statement on Wed., Dec. 8.

To submit a tip, text 504-226-7770 or call 504-274-2508. Additionally, you may call NOD Traffic Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208.

