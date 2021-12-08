BBB Accredited Business
Reward offered for information in Wing Taxi owner’s death

Richard Washington shot to death in his backyard around 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2021 in New Orleans, two days after the grand opening of Wing Taxi in the French Quarter.(CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans / Stan Washington | KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (KSLA) - CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is offering a reward for any information related to the death of Shreveport native Richard “Snapper” Washington.

Richard Washington was followed home from work and shot to death in his backyard around 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2021 in the 2200 block of Burgundy Street, two days after the grand opening of Wing Taxi on Toulouse Street.

The $10,000 reward expires on Nov. 29, 2023.

Washington was a 1993 graduate of Green Oaks High School in Shreveport.

