BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Suspect shot after Ormond Estates traffic argument likely the aggressor, sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - A suspect has been arrested for their role in a traffic dispute that resulted in a shooting in a St. Charles neighborhood, says St. Charles Sheriff Greg Champagne.

Michael Woulfe, 51, of Destrehan, was shot after an argument broke out following a traffic accident but deputies say that they believe he was likely the aggressor in the situation.

READ MORE Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Woulfe was arrested Wednesday for hit and run, second-degree battery, aggravated burglary, reckless operation of a vehicle, and a DWI. The sheriff says that Woulfe had a blood alcohol content level of around .20.

Michael Woulfe, 51, of Destrehan, was shot after an argument broke out following a traffic...
Michael Woulfe, 51, of Destrehan, was shot after an argument broke out following a traffic accident but deputies say that they believe he was likely the aggressor in the situation.(St. Charles Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say that they were able to identify Woulfe as a suspect after reviewing security camera footage of the events.

The incident began with a traffic accident on Ormond Blvd. south of Villere Drive when Woulfe collided with a silver Mercedes driven by Walter Tabary, 78.

Deputies say that Woulfe did not stop after the crash and went home to his residence on Villere Drive. While dialing 9-1-1, Tabary followed Woulfe to his residence.

Woulfe exited his truck and approached Tabary and the two engaged in an altercation, deputies say. Tabary reportedly shot Woulfe in the abdomen before Woulfe grabbed a crescent wrench, smashing the windows of Tabary’s vehicle and using the wrench to strike Tabary, breaking his nose. Deputies say that Tabary shot Woulfe three more times in retaliation.

Tabary was treated at the scene by EMS and Woulfe was airlifted to University Hospital in New Orleans.

Woulfe is being held at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Facility.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
St. Martinville city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, 54, was booked with domestic...
St. Martinville city councilman booked with domestic violence incident at Caesars Superdome

Latest News

Richard Washington shot to death in his backyard around 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2021 in New...
Reward offered for information in Wing Taxi owner’s death
.
NOPD Sergeant resigns after Zurik investigation
Ormond Estates shooting arrest
Ormond Estates shooting arrest
NASA future and Ida repairs
NASA future and Ida repairs
Glenn Foster death update
Glenn Foster death update