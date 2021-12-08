Suspect shot after Ormond Estates traffic argument likely the aggressor, sheriff says

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - A suspect has been arrested for their role in a traffic dispute that resulted in a shooting in a St. Charles neighborhood, says St. Charles Sheriff Greg Champagne.

Michael Woulfe, 51, of Destrehan, was shot after an argument broke out following a traffic accident but deputies say that they believe he was likely the aggressor in the situation.

Woulfe was arrested Wednesday for hit and run, second-degree battery, aggravated burglary, reckless operation of a vehicle, and a DWI. The sheriff says that Woulfe had a blood alcohol content level of around .20.

Deputies say that they were able to identify Woulfe as a suspect after reviewing security camera footage of the events.

The incident began with a traffic accident on Ormond Blvd. south of Villere Drive when Woulfe collided with a silver Mercedes driven by Walter Tabary, 78.

Deputies say that Woulfe did not stop after the crash and went home to his residence on Villere Drive. While dialing 9-1-1, Tabary followed Woulfe to his residence.

Woulfe exited his truck and approached Tabary and the two engaged in an altercation, deputies say. Tabary reportedly shot Woulfe in the abdomen before Woulfe grabbed a crescent wrench, smashing the windows of Tabary’s vehicle and using the wrench to strike Tabary, breaking his nose. Deputies say that Tabary shot Woulfe three more times in retaliation.

Tabary was treated at the scene by EMS and Woulfe was airlifted to University Hospital in New Orleans.

Woulfe is being held at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Facility.

