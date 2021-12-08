Two men shot to death overnight at apartment complex in Pines Village, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were killed in an overnight shooting at a Pines Village apartment complex, New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 8).

Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to reports of gunfire at the Magnolia Gardens apartments in the 6000 block of Downman Road. The NOPD said officers arrived to find two men shot in the parking lot. A 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A wounded 21-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:04 a.m.

The identities of the shooting victims were not immediately disclosed, nor did police say whether they have developed a suspect or motive for the double homicide.

Anyone with information on the killings is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Miles Guirreri at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.