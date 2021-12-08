BBB Accredited Business
Two men shot to death overnight at apartment complex in Pines Village, NOPD says

Two men were fatally shot early Wednesday (Dec. 8) in the parking lot of the Magnolia Gardens...
Two men were fatally shot early Wednesday (Dec. 8) in the parking lot of the Magnolia Gardens apartments in the 6000 block of Downman Road in the Pines Village section of New Orleans East, police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were killed in an overnight shooting at a Pines Village apartment complex, New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 8).

Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to reports of gunfire at the Magnolia Gardens apartments in the 6000 block of Downman Road. The NOPD said officers arrived to find two men shot in the parking lot. A 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A wounded 21-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:04 a.m.

The identities of the shooting victims were not immediately disclosed, nor did police say whether they have developed a suspect or motive for the double homicide.

Anyone with information on the killings is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Miles Guirreri at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

