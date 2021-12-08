BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Dashcam captures attempted carjacking in Mid City

By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two teens are behind bars after shooting at another person during a suspected carjacking attempt.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 7 at the intersection of Conti Street and St. Patrick Street.

Dashboard camera captures two men exiting a vehicle and pointing guns at the person driving behind them.

The victim fled the scene.

NOPD says one of the suspects reportedly fired a shot after the victim fled, but no injuries were reported.

Two teenage male suspects were arrested in St. Bernard Parish later the same day. NOPD detectives determined they were the suspects in the attempted carjacking.

Because they are juveniles, NOPD will not release their names. Each suspect faces an aggravated assault with a firearm charge.

Detectives are investigating to see if these suspects are connected to any additional incidents.

