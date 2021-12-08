BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

World’s largest pot brownie unveiled to celebrate National Brownie Day

The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains...
The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.(MariMed Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The world’s largest pot brownie was unveiled Wednesday in celebration of National Brownie Day and the launch of Bubby’s Baked, a new line of edibles.

According to a press release, the 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.

“For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles,” said MariMed Chief Product Officer Ryan Crandall. “Bubby’s recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience, infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into timeless recipes, for a reliable high reminiscent of simpler times.”

Bubby’s comes in three types – brownie, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle.

The line is currently available in Massachusetts and is expected to hit dispensary shelves in Delaware and Maryland early next year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
St. Martinville city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, 54, was booked with domestic...
St. Martinville city councilman booked with domestic violence incident at Caesars Superdome

Latest News

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
UK joins US, Australia in Beijing Winter Olympics boycott
A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday,...
Fire set to giant Christmas tree at Fox News headquarters
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: Opening statements begin at Minnesota officer’s trial over Daunte Wright’s death
Linda Hoffman and Harriet Carter found each other by accident and finally met for the first...
Long-lost sisters discover one another by chance, meet for the first time after 73 years