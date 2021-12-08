Zydeco in Allen Parish

KINDER, La. (WVUE) - Zydeco music and the Coushatta people have deep roots in Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana. And both take center stage at a new cultural center in the town of Kinder.

Allen Parish is proud of its musical roots that run deep in the traditions of southwestern Louisiana’s popular zydeco music. And some of its local musical heroes take center stage at the parish’s new visitors center located along US Hwy 165 in the town of Kinder. The cultural center features musical instruments, stage outfits, photographs, awards and stories behind the music. And if you want to sample the music, a jukebox is loaded with freshly cut 45 rpm records so you can listen, or even dance, to the bluesy 2-step beat.

